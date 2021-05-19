Gwyneth And Goop Sued

Colby Watson purchased the famous Candle from the Goop website in January.

Weeks later, Colby lit the candle, placed by his bedside. He claims that after burning for “an estimated three hours or less, the candle became engulfed in high flames and exploded soon afterward … and the room was filled with smoke.”

He alleges the candle also left a nasty black burn ring on his nightstand. The Candle does come with a warning label cautioning users to not burn it for more than two hours at a time.

Colby’s argument is that Goop fails to warn customers that if you do burn it for longer, bad things can happen like significant injuries.

He’s suing Paltrow’s company for breach of warranty and product liability and is trying to put together a class-action lawsuit seeking damages exceeding US$5 million (C$6 million).