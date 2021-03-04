Gwyneth Expands Her Brand With Pot Water!

She’s brought us hotdog water and Flow water, which is just expensive spring water and now Gwyneth is bringing us a new Baked Beverage!

The Goop Queen and Green Thumb Industries Inc are working together to distribute CBD-infused sparkling water. “Cann” has had a lot of success in California and with rising demand for cannabis drinks, it only makes sense that Gwyneth would hop on board.

Green Thumb is one of the biggest cannabis companies in the US and is expanding across the States as fast as they legalize marijuana. Cannabis water seems to be all the rage as it appears to be more socially acceptable than smoking it.

Sales in CBD-infused drinks are up 40% from last year.