Gwyneth Paltrow Goes Topless To Sell Jewelry

The jewels aren’t cheap, a serious marketing campaign is needed.

Gwyneth is promoting the latest product, a new jewelry collection by posing topless.

The new G. Label Jewelry Collection is here, Paltrow announces on Instagram posing topless with one arm covering her breasts.

Gwyneth also named a pair of earrings from the label after her daughter, as she admits that she and her daughter get new piercings each year.