Gwyneth Paltrow Has Some New Products Just For Your Lady Parts

Goop launched sexual health-boosting supplements for those in the mood. Gwyneth promises that the supplement will “really help” women. That’s great! We need all the help we can get!

She wrote: “Everyday stress and anxiety, hormonal changes, exhaustion, age… these can impact our libido and sexual health. So yes, we (with our science and research team) created a supplement that REALLY helps. “And, yes, we called it DTF. Because, you know, we’re @goop (sic)”

According to the website, DTF contains Libifem fenugreek extract, which has been “clinically shown to support healthy sexual arousal and desire in women.”

The supplement also includes saffron extract for “mood support” and the “traditional female health adaptogen” Shatavari.