One Simple Habit to Keep You Healthier This Winter

Winter is coming, and while the cold weather itself won’t give you a cold, the temperature changes can make it easier for us to get sick.

The culprit? Cold, dry air. This harsh environment puts extra stress on our nasal passages — our first line of defence against illness.

How Dry Air Affects Your Health

The nasal passages are designed to filter out irritants and fight off infections, but when the air gets too dry, your nose has to work overtime to humidify the air you breathe.

If your nose can’t do this job properly, it becomes easier for viruses, like those that cause colds and other respiratory infections, to slip past your body's defences.

Feeling the effects of dry air already? If you have dry lips, nose, or skin, it’s a sign that you’re not getting enough moisture in your environment. A simple fix? Use a humidifier and set it between 35% and 45%.

Why a Humidifier Is Your Secret Weapon

Experts say that the key to preventing illness is maintaining your mucus layer. Yep, that layer of snot lining your nose isn’t just gross; it’s essential. It acts as a barrier, trapping bacteria and airborne particles before they can make it to your lower airways.

Research even shows that when a virus enters the nose, your body deploys a pretty cool defence mechanism. Cells in your nose send out decoy particles called EVs (extracellular vesicles).

These little guys trick the virus into attaching to them instead of your healthy cells. However, when the air gets too cold or too dry, this defence system doesn’t work as well.

Lowering the temperature inside your nose by just 9°F (5°C) can kill nearly half of your virus-fighting cells. This is why keeping your nasal passages hydrated with a humidifier is so important during the colder months.

Other Lifestyle Habits That Can Dry Out Your Nose

It’s not just the weather that can dry out your nose. Some every day habits can contribute to the problem, including:

Dehydration

Nose picking

Allergies

Certain medications

Tobacco smoke

Frequent use of tissues or Q-tips

Fragrances from candles or air fresheners

Signs Your Nose Needs Help

If you’ve noticed any of the following, your nasal passages might be crying out for a little TLC:

Soreness or irritation

Congestion

Thick or dry yellow mucus

Altered sense of smell

Itching or burning

Nosebleeds

Scabbing or crusts inside your nostrils

Keeping your nasal passages hydrated with a humidifier could be the key to staying healthier this winter. So, take a deep breath (through your properly moisturized nose) and stay well!