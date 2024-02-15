Kids Spend Up to 140 Days with A Cold A Year
Sick of winter yet?
Children can suffer from seven to 10 respiratory infections and spend up to 140 days with cold-related symptoms during the dreaded…
There are several reasons for a cough, according to the Mayo Clinic, including the common cold or flu, pneumonia, asthma, exposure to an irritant like smoke or dust, or a serious condition like cystic fibrosis.
A cough is the body’s way of keeping the throat and airways clear.
These are the types of Coughs to Look For…
Types of coughs
- Cold: Coughs caused by a common cold are often accompanied by a runny nose. Symptoms may worsen at night because congestion in the nose and sinuses drains down the throat while children lie in bed.
- COVID-19, flu and RSV: These viruses can cause inflammation in the lower airways and spur more serious illnesses that require hospitalization. Wilson-Taylor suggests kids get vaccinated against these viruses.
- Croup: Croup is an infection of the upper airway that can cause a “bark”-sounding cough like a dog or seal. Children may require medication and observation in a hospital if their croup becomes severe.
- Asthma: A chronic lung disease, asthma can be caused by an immune system reaction to a substance in the lungs, according to the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute. It can also be triggered by viruses, irritants like smoke or allergies.
Wilson-Taylor said that signs of asthma include kids making a wheezing or whistling sound or not being able to speak in full sentences because of their coughing. Parents should seek medical attention as soon as possible if they suspect asthma.
- Whooping cough: This cough, which stems from a highly contagious bacterial infection, is also called pertussis or the 100-day cough. It’s characterized by a deep and heavy coughing sound.
There are vaccines for whooping cough — the illness “can be very dangerous” for infants who haven’t yet been vaccinated.