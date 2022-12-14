Listen Live

107.5 Kool FM

Millennials, Gen Z More Likely To Call In Sick At Work

People are more aware of their sickness post-pandemic!

By Kool Mornings

A new survey finds that nearly half of people feel guilty calling in sick to work. 

The poll of 2000 adults revealed that 41% are likely to call in sick the moment they feel themselves getting sick! About 30% say they don’t feel guilty about it at all!

The study found 40% of people were reactive about their health pre-pandemic, only taking action for their health when they were not feeling well, while 32% were proactive — treating symptoms as they pop up, rather than waiting to get sick.

Is It OK To Use A Sick Day When You’re Not Actually Sick?

Two years later, the tables have turned: 43% now claim to be more proactive about their health and 34% are reactive.

More than three in five (64%) are more likely to cancel plans now than before the pandemic if they feel themselves getting sick. Nearly as many (60%) still feel bad about cancelling their plans.

From the moment they show a single symptom, 74% claim they’ll do everything in their power to prevent themselves from getting sick.

Results also revealed the most embarrassing illness symptoms to experience in public: runny noses (22%), excessive coughing (20%), excess mucus (11%) and an upset stomach (10%).

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 71% have found themselves self-conscious when they cough or sneeze in public — 61% will do almost anything to avoid coughing or sneezing in public.

Over half (52%) said they turn to products that contain Zinc to help them shorten their cold.

Related posts

The Oddest Guinness World Records of the Year!

If You suffer From Migraines, It Could Be Linked To Your Diet, Says Study!

Could Walking Backwards Be The Secret To Physical and Cognitive Health?