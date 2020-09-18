Habits That Cause Saggy Boobs!

While age is a major cause for sagginess because as we get older our skin becomes less elastic and things, so gravity has an easier time pulling us down. There are some things you can do without surgery!

A Cosmetic surgeon, Dr. Dirk Kremer explains the worst things you can do to leave boobs saggy!

Don’t get too much sun. Too much of it can damage the skin on your chest, cause wrinkles, and limit how elastic your skin is. So it can’t hold everything up as well. Losing too much weight too fast. Everything tends to get a little looser if your skin doesn’t have time to adjust. Going braless all the time. Bras keep things from moving around too much, which can cause your skin to stretch over time. Sleeping on your side. Over the years, it can cause the ligaments in your chest to stretch. And sleeping on your stomach isn’t great either. So on your back is best. Or if you’re a side-sleeper, you can use a pillow to help support them. Smoking. It’s bad for our skin in general because it destroys collagen, along with a key protein that keeps your skin nice and bouncy. And that includes the skin on your chest.

