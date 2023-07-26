Habits That Could Add Decades To Your Life!

Did you ever think to yourself, hey, it would be great to live an additional 24 years!

Just add eight healthy lifestyle choices to your life at age 40 and that could happen, according to a new unpublished study.

Starting at age 50 instead? No problem, you could prolong your life by up to 21 years, the study found. Age 60? You’ll still gain nearly 18 years if you adopt all eight healthy habits.

What are these magical healthy habits? Nothing you haven’t heard before: Exercise, eat a healthy diet, reduce stress, sleep well and foster positive social relationships. On the flip side, don’t smoke, don’t drink too much and don’t become addicted to opioids.

The study found that adding just one healthy behaviour to a man’s life at age 40 provided an additional 4.5 years of life.

Adding a second led to seven more years while adopting three habits prolonged life for men by 8.6 years. As the number of additional lifestyle changes climbed so did the benefits for men, adding up to nearly a quarter century of extra life.

The 8 Things!

Exercise

Not becoming addicted to opioids

No Tobacco

Managing Stress

Eating a plant-based Diet

Avoid Binge Drinking

Getting a good night’s sleep

Being surrounded by positive social relationships!

A recent study found people who experienced social isolation had a 32% higher risk of dying early from any cause compared with those who weren’t socially isolated.