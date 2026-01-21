NFL Cold-Weather Hack: Does Cayenne Pepper in Your Socks ActuallyWork?

It’s freezing. Like “why do I live here?” freezing. And thanks to the NFL, there’s a new cold-weather hack making the rounds that sounds unhinged but is apparently… legit.

During the pre-game coverage of the Los Angeles Rams vs. Chicago Bears matchup, it was revealed that some Rams players were putting cayenne pepper in their socks to keep their feet warm.

Yes. Actual spicy pepper. Directly on the feet. Naturally, everyone watching went: Excuse me??

Surprisingly, experts say this one checks out.

Cayenne contains capsaicin, the compound that makes peppers hot. When it comes into contact with your skin, it widens blood vessels, increases blood flow, and creates a warming sensation.

Not warmth like a cozy blanket… more like “something is happening down there,” but still effective.

And for the record, the Rams won the game in overtime. On a kick. Coincidence? The cayenne community says no.

If you’re brave enough to try this at home, moderation is key. Too much cayenne doesn’t feel “warm.” It feels like your feet have beef with you.

One recommendation floating around suggests mixing half a teaspoon of cayenne with one ounce of foot powder, then easing in gently to avoid regret.

Also, a heads up: your socks will not survive this experiment unscathed. The pepper stains them red. Rams nose tackle Poona Ford proudly showed off his post-game cayenne-dyed socks, which now look like they’ve seen things.

So yes, the hack works.

Just maybe don’t try it for the first time on a long commute or in your favourite socks.