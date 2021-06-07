Hack Shows Us How To Make A Bra Backless, Perfect For Summer!

Thanks again to TikTok we now know how to make our regular bra a backless one!

The low scoop-back summer tops and dresses are here and now we can all enjoy them!

In the Spanish TikTok video, the lady demonstrates how a normal bra can be adapted by taking the straps, bringing them from behind and underneath the armpits, before wrapping them across at the front and fastening.

She then shows herself in a low back jumpsuit, with no signs of the bra underneath. Brilliant!

Check it out!