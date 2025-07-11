HEAT WARNING - Greater Toronto Area click here for details
Want a Happier Relationship? Grab a Mop and a Partner.

Lifestyle
Published July 11, 2025
By Charlie

Turns out, the real key to everlasting love isn’t couples therapy, love languages, or a weekend getaway in Muskoka — it’s doing the dishes together.

Yep, according to a relationship counsellor (aka someone who's seen more passive-aggressive towel-folding arguments than we’d like to admit), couples who tackle the boring stuff side-by-side are way more likely to stick together.

“When you share even small chores, you show each other that you are equals,” the expert says.
Translation: nothing says I love you like arguing over how to load the dishwasher correctly and still making out later.

It’s not the grand gestures that make relationships thrive — it’s the mundane daily tasks. Setting the table. Folding laundry. Taking out the recycling before it overflows like a cardboard volcano. These little moments create space for conversation, connection, and low-key teamwork.

The big issue? When one person (usually the woman, let’s be real) ends up handling the household to-do list solo, resentment sets in faster than you can say, “Where’s the vacuum?”

But when you scrub, sweep, or swiffer together, you’re saying, "I’ve got your back — and also the compost bin."

And get this: doing chores together and enjoying peaceful silences with your partner? Double win. That’s a solid sign your relationship is built on more than just shared streaming passwords.

RELATED: New TikTok Trend: ‘Manic Cleaning’. Psychologists reveal reasons, risks behind impulsive tidying

So the next time you're wiping the counters or folding mismatched socks, remember:
You're not just cleaning. You're building love — one lint-covered dryer sheet at a time.

And hey, Biff… the way you load that dishwasher? 🔥
Don’t even get me started on how you handle a mop. 😍🧽

