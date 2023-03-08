Hacks That People Have Tried To Stop Snoring!

The top hacks to beat snoring include using extra pillows, drinking water before bed – and putting a tennis ball in your pyjamas to stop you from lying on your back.

A study of 2,000 adults found 56 percent either snore or have a partner who does, with 54 percent of those resorting to a host of tricks to try and silence the noise.

Nasal strips, dilators or spray, a hot shower before bed and even sleeping sitting up are also featured on the list.

But while some avoid alcohol before bed or even at all, one in twenty swears by a nightcap before nodding off to stop snoring.

Others have resorted to taping their mouth, putting a peg on their nose or sleeping with their head at the end of the bed.

The study also found 44 percent of those who snore or live with a snorer are so fed up with the noise, they would do anything to stop it.

TOP HACKS PEOPLE HAVE TRIED TO STOP SNORING!