There’s A New Pill That May End Snoring!

Currently being tested in the United States.

By Kool Science

Could one single pill help a marriage survive?

 

If you’re one of the millions of people who snore or the sufferer of the snoring party, there’s a new drug entering clinical trials in the US that could save the night!

 

A new study has found that a once-a-night pill that combines two non-sleep related drugs can effectively reduce frequent snoring by 74%.

 

The drug combo has been proven to reduce 28.5 breathing interruptions per hour to just 7.5.

Why do people snore?

Snoring often occurs as facial muscles relax during sleep, creating a narrow opening for air to pass through for breathing. The rattling sound then comes from your mouth’s soft tissues vibrating as air forces its way in.

 

FUN FACT:

Almost everyone snores occasionally, but there are millions of people who suffer so severely that it deprives the sleeper of sufficient oxygen levels, a condition called sleep apnea, sights the New York Post. Those most likely to have sleep apnea are over the age of 40, overweight, or regularly drink too much booze.

 

More!

