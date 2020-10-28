Trudeau Says Pandemic ‘Sucks’
What about all the other things that suck!
PM warns of a ‘tough winter’ as the second wave rolls on and pandemic fatigue sets in.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday that he understands that Canadians are frustrated and tired of safety measures designed to help stop the spread of COVID-19, but he’s urging people to stay the course as cases continue to climb in some parts of the country. Parts of the country are dealing with the second wave of infections as cases and hospitalizations are up.
In a COVID-19 press briefing on Tuesday, Trudeau expressed his concerns to Canadians saying,
“This sucks, it really, really does.” “It’s going to be a tough winter. It’s easy for us to want to throw up our hands … it’s frustrating to have to go through this situation. “Nobody wanted 2020 to be this way, but we do get to control how bad it gets by all of us doing our part.”
The PM also reminded us that “Unless we’re really, really careful, there may not be the kinds of family gatherings we want to have at Christmas,” he said.
PHOTO Credit: (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)