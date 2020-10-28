Trudeau Says Pandemic ‘Sucks’

PM warns of a ‘tough winter’ as the second wave rolls on and pandemic fatigue sets in.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday that he understands that Canadians are frustrated and tired of safety measures designed to help stop the spread of COVID-19, but he’s urging people to stay the course as cases continue to climb in some parts of the country. Parts of the country are dealing with the second wave of infections as cases and hospitalizations are up.

In a COVID-19 press briefing on Tuesday, Trudeau expressed his concerns to Canadians saying,

“This sucks, it really, really does.” “It’s going to be a tough winter. It’s easy for us to want to throw up our hands … it’s frustrating to have to go through this situation. “Nobody wanted 2020 to be this way, but we do get to control how bad it gets by all of us doing our part.”

The PM also reminded us that “Unless we’re really, really careful, there may not be the kinds of family gatherings we want to have at Christmas,” he said.

While this pandemic sucks, other things suck too!

Boring socks

Mondays

Winning a radio contest and finding out its for Nickelback concert

Having to pee really bad when you’re stuck in traffic

Waking up before your alarm goes off

When your taco shell breaks

Taking a show then having to poop

Unexpectedly sitting on something wet

Missing McDonald’s breakfast by a couple of minutes

A car alarm going off in the middle of the night

Biting your tongue or the side of your cheek

When Netflix freezes or goes blurry

Forgetting your phone at home

Seeing your ex on Facebook with someone new

Getting a piece of popcorn stuck in your teeth

Washing your car then a bird poops on it

Finding another gray hair

PHOTO Credit: (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)