Hailey Bieber has donated $20,000 to a GoFundMe created to support actor Eric Dane’s family following his death.

The contribution came through an anonymous $25,000 donation, while “Euphoria” creator Sam Levinson also gave $27,000. Other supporters included director Brad Falchuk and film producer Randall Emmett, who each donated $10,000.

As of Sunday, the fundraiser had brought in more than $290,000 toward its updated $500,000 goal. It was originally launched with a target of $250,000. The funds are intended to help Dane’s teenage daughters, Billie, 15, and Georgia, 14, whom he shares with his wife, Rebecca Gayheart.

Dane, best known for his work on “Euphoria” and other television roles, died Thursday after what his family described as a courageous battle with ALS. He had publicly shared his diagnosis in April 2025, about 10 months before his passing.

In a statement, his family said he spent his final days surrounded by loved ones, including his wife, close friends, and his daughters, who they described as the centre of his world.

ALS, also known as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, is a progressive nervous system disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, leading to loss of muscle control.