Hailey Bieber is home after experiencing ‘small blood clot’ in her brain

According to her story post, Bieber was having breakfast with her husband – well-known pop singer Justin Bieber – Thursday morning when she started experiencing “stroke-like symptoms,” and she was taken to the hospital.

“They found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen — but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours,” she explained on an Instagram story…

Even though she quickly recovered, Bieber said “this was definitely one of the scariest moments I’ve ever been through.”

By Saturday afternoon, she was at home and doing well.

“I’m so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me,” she added.

“Can’t keep this one down,” said her husband in an Instagram post.