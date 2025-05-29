Hailey Bieber Just Sold Her Skincare Brand for $1 Billion — Because Dewy Skin Pays

Hailey Bieber just made it official: her glowy-skinned empire, Rhode, is being sold to e.l.f. Beauty in a $1 billion deal. That’s right — the brand that brought you those TikTok-famous $18 peptide lip treatments is about to get a drugstore-friendly glow-up.

The deal includes $800 million in cash and stock, plus a potential $200 million earn-out if Rhode hits some performance goals (translation: if people keep buying those dewy drops like they’re skincare crack).

From It-Girl Brand to Billion-Dollar Payday

Rhode launched in 2022 and quickly became that girl in the beauty world — sleek packaging, solid formulas, and of course, the Hailey Bieber effect. It’s been Gen Z catnip ever since.

Meanwhile, e.l.f. Beauty (short for eyes, lips, face) is known for budget-friendly bangers that you can grab at Walmart, Target, and Ulta for under $10 — yes, even in this economy. So this deal? It's like when your cool influencer friend marries the practical guy who always brings snacks. A match made in makeup heaven.

Hailey’s Not Ghosting the Brand

Don’t worry, Hailey’s not walking away completely. She’ll stay on as founder and “strategic advisor”, likely still flooding your IG feed with glazed-doughnut selfies and subtle product plugs. The transaction is expected to close sometime in fiscal 2026, so you've got time to stock up before things potentially go full mainstream.

So, yes — while most of us are just trying to earn PC Optimum points, Hailey Bieber just became a billion-dollar businesswoman in a hoodie. Goals.