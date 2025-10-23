Hailey Bieber’s Rhode Goes Global — Next Stop, the U.K.! 🇬🇧✨

Hailey Bieber is packing up her skincare empire and taking it across the pond!

The model and beauty mogul just announced that her billion-dollar brand, Rhode, is officially expanding beyond North America — with a Sephora U.K. launch set for November 10.

From Startup to Skincare Superstar

It’s hard to believe Rhode only launched three years ago. Back in May, Hailey sold her brand to e.l.f. Beauty for a jaw-dropping $1 billion, proving she’s not just a beauty influencer — she’s a full-blown business powerhouse.

Rhode’s North American debut at Sephora this past September was pure chaos (the good kind). The brand raked in over $10 million in sales in just 48 hours, with fans rushing to snag her viral peptide lip treatments and glowy skincare essentials.

According to YipitData, Rhode made up nearly 40% of all Sephora sales across the U.S. and Canada on launch day — talk about skin in the game.

London’s Calling 💄

Hailey’s next big move? Taking that same hype to the United Kingdom, where early buzz is already through the roof. In fact, Sephora U.K. says Rhode has broken records with the most customer sign-ups ever for a brand debut.

At this rate, Hailey Bieber might just add “global beauty mogul” to her résumé — right under “Queen of Dewy Skin.”