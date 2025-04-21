Haley Joel Osment Charged with Cocaine Possession and Public Intoxication at Ski Resort

"I see… criminal charges."

Former child star Haley Joel Osment, best known for his iconic role in The Sixth Sense, is back in the headlines—but not for a movie.

The 37-year-old actor has been charged with cocaine possession and public intoxication following an incident earlier this month at Mammoth Mountain, a ski resort in Northern California. Authorities say Osment was arrested on April 8 after being found allegedly intoxicated in public. The charges, both misdemeanours, were officially filed by the Mono County District Attorney’s Office.

He’s set to be arraigned on July 7.

A Complicated Chapter

While Osment rose to fame in the late ‘90s (who could forget “I see dead people”?), he’s also faced personal challenges over the years. Back in 2006, he was arrested for drunk driving and marijuana possession after a car crash. And more recently, he was among the thousands who lost their homes in the Eaton Fire near Los Angeles earlier this year.

Despite the setbacks, Osment has kept busy in Hollywood with recent appearances in shows like The Kominsky Method and What We Do in the Shadows, and he’s done steady voice acting work since his childhood stardom.

No word yet on how these latest charges could impact his career, but it’s safe to say it’s been a rollercoaster for the once-Oscar-nominated actor.