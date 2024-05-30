Listen Live

Half Of Gen Z Feel Like They’re Living A Double Life!

True Story!

By Kool Mornings

According to new research, almost half of Gen Z feel like they’re living a “double life” — between their online and offline selves.

The survey of 2,000 respondents, split evenly by generation, found that 46% of Gen Z respondents feel this duality, where their personality online vastly differs from how they present themselves in the real world.

But they’re not the only ones: this feeling was shared by 27% of respondents across generations, 38% of millennials experiencing this, 18% of Gen X and 8% of baby boomers.

Respondents were also asked if they’re keeping their online persona a secret from any family members — one-fifth of respondents agreed. 

Social Media Unrealistically Portrays Motherhood

Across younger generations, 31% of Gen Z respondents admitted their online world is a secret from family, while 27% of millennials said the same.

For those who experience this disconnect, regardless of age, it leads to feelings of anxiety, loneliness and depression.

