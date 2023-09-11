Half of People Think of Someone Other Than Their Partner During Sex

According to new research, 49% of those polled admit to thinking about someone besides their partner.

A survey set out to explore what goes on behind closed doors and found that their favourite part of sex is intercourse, instead of foreplay…(30%)

Interestingly, respondents said intercourse is the least likely thing to happen in a sexual encounter (53%), surpassed by kissing (72%), foreplay (71%) and cuddling (61%).

On average, people spend 11 minutes kissing before sex, 18 minutes doing the deed and 15 minutes cuddling after.

That’s 44 minutes…

FUN FACT:

The survey found that although the average couple has sex four times a week, 61% wish their sex life was even better. When is does happen, most occurs in the morning…