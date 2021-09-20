HALF OF US DREAM ABOUT WHAT WE’RE GOING TO EAT THE NEXT DAY?

In a new survey, 45% of people say they DREAM about what they’re going to eat the next day. And that doesn’t mean fantasize. They dream, in their sleep.

But despite that, no one actually wants to wake up to COOK food. 69% of people said they’re not willing to get up before 8:00 A.M. just to make breakfast.

64% of people with jobs say they often get so busy with work that they end up skipping meals.

57% of them are too busy to make breakfast during the workweek, which leads to 20% of them skipping breakfast regularly.

More than half of the parents in the survey say they prepare breakfast the night before to sleep in a bit more.

The other option is to go out. On average people are spending just under $1,500 a year on breakfast that they don’t cook themselves. Which is a lot.