A new study found HALF of us judge people who don’t like their steak cooked the way we like it cooked. And 53% claim they’d even DUMP someone over it.

Medium and medium-rare tied for the most popular way to cook a steak. Each got about a third of the vote.

Rare is next at 15%, then medium-well, 11%, and well done, 10%.

So people who like their steak burnt to a crisp are the most likely to be judged for it.