HALSEY AND AVRIL COLLAB? Possibly!

HEY HEY YOU YOU I WANT THIS COLLAB! YES WAY YES WAY, WE DEF NEED A NEW ONE!

By Host Blogs, Josh

It seems we’re almost on route to 2000’s era collabs coming back around! (We’re all hoping, at least).

Halsey threw a massive Halloween bash this weekend, dressed as Marilyn Manson, and performed a short set with friends.

ONE OF THOSE FRIENDS!?

Avril Lavine. You know, the Canadian alt-pop queen.

Yeah! I said it!

The pair decided to sing the CLASSIC track, “Girlfriend”.

Check it out below!  (Warning, there’s cussing).

Wow. Just, we need a full album now. Thanks!

