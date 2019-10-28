HALSEY AND AVRIL COLLAB? Possibly!
HEY HEY YOU YOU I WANT THIS COLLAB! YES WAY YES WAY, WE DEF NEED A NEW ONE!
It seems we’re almost on route to 2000’s era collabs coming back around! (We’re all hoping, at least).
Halsey threw a massive Halloween bash this weekend, dressed as Marilyn Manson, and performed a short set with friends.
ONE OF THOSE FRIENDS!?
Avril Lavine. You know, the Canadian alt-pop queen.
Yeah! I said it!
The pair decided to sing the CLASSIC track, “Girlfriend”.
Check it out below! (Warning, there’s cussing).
I can’t believe I got to witness Halsey and Avril Lavigne singing “Girlfriend” in the year 2019 !!!! ICONIC pic.twitter.com/f1dIHOunR4
— crystal (@iwanturmidnight) October 26, 2019
Wow. Just, we need a full album now. Thanks!