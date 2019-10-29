Someone Changed The ABC Song!

It appears that this new song arrangement was done a few years ago (2015) but is now starting to get traction on social…

Screenwriter and producer Noah Garfinkel tweeted an “updated” version of the alphabet song that better clarifies the “LMNOP” part.

We’ll accept that “LMNOP” over the years has become a jumble of letters, but the song was perfectly fine regardless! As Garfinkel wrote, this new version is “life ruining.”

The notable change slows down the l-m-n-o-p part in hopes in making it more clear and understandable…

They changed the ABC song to clarify the LMNOP part, and it is life ruining. pic.twitter.com/TnZL8VutnW — Noah Garfinkel (@NoahGarfinkel) October 26, 2019

