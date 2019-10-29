Listen Live

Someone Changed The ABC Song!

Someone changed the ABC song and it's messing with our childhood!

By Kool Parents

It appears that this new song arrangement was done a few years ago (2015) but is now starting to get traction on social…

 

Screenwriter and producer Noah Garfinkel tweeted an “updated” version of the alphabet song that better clarifies the “LMNOP” part.

 

We’ll accept that “LMNOP” over the years has become a jumble of letters, but the song was perfectly fine regardless!  As Garfinkel wrote, this new version is “life ruining.”

 

The notable change slows down the l-m-n-o-p part in hopes in making it more clear and understandable…

 

