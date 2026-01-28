The Happiest Songs List… And It’s Basically a Time Machine

If you’ve ever heard Mr. Blue Sky by Electric Light Orchestra and not immediately felt at least 12% happier, you may want to lie down and hydrate.

According to a new survey of 1,300 people, the 1978 classic has officially been crowned the happiest song of all time. And honestly? This feels less like breaking news and more like science finally catching up.

The survey didn’t stop there. It also declared the late 1970s the happiest era for music overall, which explains why disco balls, falsettos, and aggressively cheerful melodies continue to haunt playlists in the best possible way.

For younger listeners, Mr. Blue Sky might register more as a movie moment than a classic rock staple. Thanks to its unforgettable use in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, the song got a full-blown second life. Nothing says joy like slow-motion space chaos set to pure sonic sunshine.

RELATED: 9 Songs That Belong on Every Birthday Bash Playlist

Coming in at number two is Don't Stop Me Now by Queen, a track that makes you feel unstoppable even if you’re just folding laundry.

Right behind it is Stayin' Alive by the Bee Gees, a song so upbeat it turns crossing the street into a movie montage.

At number four, Dancing Queen by ABBA proves that a single piano intro can still unlock instant serotonin.

Rounding out the Top 5 is Livin' on a Prayer by Bon Jovi, reminding us that screaming the chorus in a car with friends is cheaper than therapy and somehow just as effective.

Then there’s Come On Eileen, a song that can turn weddings, bars, and family parties into absolute chaos in under five seconds.

Also making the list:

You Can Call Me Al

Walking on Sunshine

Just Can't Get Enough

And rounding out the Top 10 is the internet’s favourite accidental prank, Never Gonna Give You Up by Rick Astley. Science has officially rickrolled us.

The full list includes 50 songs, but the takeaway is simple: nostalgia is powerful, happiness is loud, and it usually sounds like whatever was playing back when your biggest problem was finishing homework.

So if your mood needs a boost, research suggests the solution is easy. Start with Mr. Blue Sky. Turn it up. Let the happiness do its thing. ☀️🎶