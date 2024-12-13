Happy Birthday, Taylor Swift! 🎉

The queen of pop and records just gave herself the ultimate birthday gift—a new milestone at the Billboard Music Awards.

Taylor Swift Breaks Billboard History

Taylor Swift has officially surpassed Drake to become the most-decorated winner in the history of the Billboard Music Awards (BBMA). During Thursday night’s ceremony, the Eras Tour superstar brought home 10 awards, bringing her career total to a jaw-dropping 49 Billboard trophies.

Her wins spanned some of the BBMA’s biggest categories, including:

Top Artist

Top Female Artist

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Top Hot 100 Artist

Hot 100 Songwriter

Top Streaming Songs Artist

Top Billboard 200

This historic achievement breaks her previous tie with Drake, who now sits in second place with 42 career BBMA wins.

A Gracious Speech to Match Her Success

In a pre-recorded speech, Swift thanked Billboard and her fans for their unwavering support, saying:

"You’re the ones who care about our albums and come see us in concert."

Considering her incredible run this year—from smashing records with her Eras Tour to dominating Spotify Wrapped—this latest achievement feels like the perfect cherry on top of her unforgettable 2024.

So, here’s to Taylor Swift: a record-breaker, history-maker, and global superstar who shows no signs of slowing down. Happy Birthday, Taylor!

How are you celebrating Taylor’s big day? Let us know in the comments! 🎂✨