Happy Gilmore Returns To The Course For 25th Anniversary

Tuesday was the 25th anniversary of the movie’s release and Adam Sandler took to the golf course to prove Gilmore hasn’t lost his stride.

Happy loves you all! Thanks for everything! pic.twitter.com/p1aY9JcFWh — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) February 16, 2021

In classic style, he took a walk-up swing to a golf ball and absolutely crushed it. The camera angle was from the side, but Sandler promised he smashed it.

Later on, Shooter McGavin played by Christopher McDonald kept the rivalry alive by sinking a putt in his living room.

“It’s all in the hips, it’s all in the hips, it’s all in the hips.” Just don’t break one!