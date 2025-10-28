Happy National Chocolate Day! 🍫 The Treat We Reach for First on Halloween

If celebrating National Chocolate Day just three days before Halloween feels a little dangerous for our self-control… that’s because it is. As if we needed another excuse to dive into the chocolate stash early!

A new poll of 1,000 people found that 79% of us eat chocolate at least once a week — but let’s be honest, during Halloween week, that number skyrockets faster than a kid in a sugar rush.

🍫 Milk Chocolate Still Reigns Supreme

When it comes to favourites, milk chocolate easily takes the crown, dark chocolate comes in second, and white chocolate trails in a distant third, like the kid who dressed as a “generic ghost” instead of a character.

👻 What We Eat FIRST from the Candy Bowl

Ranker.com asked which Halloween treats we tear into first, and the results prove Halloween basically runs on chocolate. Only one non-chocolate candy cracked the Top 10.

Here’s the lineup of the treats we open immediately after trick-or-treating (or after “checking the kids’ candy for safety,” of course):

Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups Kit Kat Twix M&M’s Snickers Reese’s Peanut Butter Pumpkins Hershey Bar Milky Way Nestlé Crunch Bar Starburst – the lone non-chocolate treat to make the list 👏

Gummy bears, Skittles, and Nerds were close contenders… but the chocolate empire remains undefeated.