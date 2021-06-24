Harrison Ford Injures Shoulder On Set Of New ‘Indiana Jones’ Movie

Production for the fifth movie will continue without delay while Harrison Ford gets treatment, according to reports.

“The filming schedule will be reconfigured as needed in the coming weeks,” the statement said.

The movie’s release date has been postponed several times. Disney currently plans for it to debut in July 2022. Production started earlier this month in London.

This isn’t the first time he’s hurt himself at work. In 2014, Ford broke his leg while filming “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” when a hydraulic door on the Millennium Falcon spaceship fell on him.