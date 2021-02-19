Harry And Meghan Won’t Be Returning To Official Royal Work

Announced Friday, Buckingham Palace said Prince Harry has relinquished his honorary military titles and royal patronage appointments…Meghan will also give up her patronage appointments.

Prince Harry was sixth in line for the throne anyways. He now lives in LA with Meghan Markle. The couple is expecting their second child in May!

And if you can’t get enough of the royals, CBS has announced that Oprah Winfrey will interview the couple for a prime-time program that will air on March 7.