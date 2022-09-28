Harry Styles Breaks Records With No. 1 Song and Movie!

Harry Styles’ “As It Was” is sitting atop the Billboard Hot 100, while Don’t Worry Darling is the top movie at the box office!

Harry is living large in “Harry’s House” these days with his song “As it Was” sitting atop the Billboard Hot 100 Charts for the 15th week and his movie, “Don’t Worry Darling” debuting this past weekend at No. 1 at the Box Office!

Don’t Worry Darling, meanwhile, earned $19.2 million at the U.S. box office during opening weekend, and collected another $10.8 million internationally, according to Variety.

The “Watermelon Sugar” singer will next appear in the drama My Policeman, which will hit select theatres on Oct. 21, then Amazon Prime Video on Nov. 4.

Meanwhile, Styles wrapped 15 consecutive nights performing at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday as part of his Love on Tour.