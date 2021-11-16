Harry Styles Launches a Beauty Line and It is FIRE!
Non binary beauty products created by Harry Styles? Yup!
Harry Styles has announced his very own beauty brand called Pleasing, available on Nov. 29.
His gender-neutral brand is inspired by the things he uses in his own beauty routine such as his nail lacquers which he’s been rocking for a few years now.
In addition to the nail lacquers he will also be incorporating skincare into the line including eye serums, eye refreshers and lip oils and hopes that his products will make anyone feel beautiful.