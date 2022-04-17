Harry Styles Performs With Shania Twain At Coachella!

Harry also debuts two new songs!

It was opening night at the annual festival and Harry Stylers headlined at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California Friday.

Halfway through his 80-minute set, he wowed the crowd when he brought Shania Twain on stage to perform, two songs, Man! I Feel Like A Woman! And You’re Still The One.

Harry said: “This lady taught me to sing. She also told me that men are trash.”

Harry Styles performs with Shania Twain during his #Coachella set. pic.twitter.com/05lj55JMBD — Variety (@Variety) April 16, 2022

Shania said: “I’m a bit starstruck, what can I say? No, I’m a fan of you, of course. I know that when I was writing this song, you were just a little kid. It’s kind of a dream and very surreal to be sitting here right now to sing this song with you. I think I’m just in love and this song is all about love. So let’s just sing about love.”

