Harry Styles Fans Probably Aren’t Visiting Harry’s House In Toronto

Ticket prices? Not the same As It Was.

By Josh, Kool Celebrities

Harry Styles is hitting the road later this year for his “Love On Tour” residency, but some fans won’t have the pleasure of seeing him in the flesh.

He announced the tour earlier in the month, and fans were excited to see him for the first time since 2018!

Only two dates were announced in Toronto, and getting tickets was… well… a mess. The show sold out within MINUTES of tickets being available.

Fans had to wait in a queue for their opportunity to just buy the tickets, and it dragged on.

Not only was the wait long, but the prices? Insane!

Tickets to the show went on sale at noon for the general population, but a Verified Fan presale occurred yesterday, leading to a lot of tickets already being gone.

Prices for the concert depended on the seat, but for the “nosebleed” 300 section, tickets STARTED at $150.
Floor general admission in the “pit” was $980.

Most fans were only able to grab official “Platinum” tickets, which were over $1,000:

Fans began to comment online about IF the artist knew about the ridiculous prices:

And others remembered a simpler time, 2019, where prices weren’t insane for Styles’ tickets:

If you’re bold enough to try and hope a ticket falls into your hands, you can find them here.

Harry Styles returns to Scotiabank Area on August 15th and 16th with special guest, Madi Diaz.

