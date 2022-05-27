Harry Styles Fans Probably Aren’t Visiting Harry’s House In Toronto

Harry Styles is hitting the road later this year for his “Love On Tour” residency, but some fans won’t have the pleasure of seeing him in the flesh.

He announced the tour earlier in the month, and fans were excited to see him for the first time since 2018!

Love On Tour 2022. North America. pic.twitter.com/ikK7lgYEfF — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) May 5, 2022

Only two dates were announced in Toronto, and getting tickets was… well… a mess. The show sold out within MINUTES of tickets being available.

Fans had to wait in a queue for their opportunity to just buy the tickets, and it dragged on.

Not only was the wait long, but the prices? Insane!

so you’re telling me i waited in a que for almost 45 minutes for everything to be sold out when i get through? or everything is $1500+?? wtf #LoveOnTour2022 #harrystylestickets — Michelle (@michelleelizxo) May 26, 2022

Tickets to the show went on sale at noon for the general population, but a Verified Fan presale occurred yesterday, leading to a lot of tickets already being gone.

Prices for the concert depended on the seat, but for the “nosebleed” 300 section, tickets STARTED at $150.

Floor general admission in the “pit” was $980.

Most fans were only able to grab official “Platinum” tickets, which were over $1,000:

So happy when i heard Harry Styles is coming to Toronto. It literally broke my heart when i checked the ticket Prices . Either I can afford rent in Toronto or his ticket😂😂#HarryStyles #toronto @Harry_Styles pic.twitter.com/YxsPjrYRiq — Sumanjeet Kaur Mehra (@SKaur427) May 26, 2022

Fans began to comment online about IF the artist knew about the ridiculous prices:

Do you think @Harry_Styles knows how much his tickets are being sold for? And how many fans have been there from the start but can afford even nosebleed seats? #harrystylestickets #Ticketmaster #LoveOnTour2022 — Meg (@5saucemeg) May 25, 2022

And others remembered a simpler time, 2019, where prices weren’t insane for Styles’ tickets:

thinking about the fact that when i first bought love on tour tickets for toronto in 2019 they were $76 lol #LoveOnTour2022 #HSLOT — sierra🫶🏼 (@sierraspeaknow) May 26, 2022

If you’re bold enough to try and hope a ticket falls into your hands, you can find them here.

Harry Styles returns to Scotiabank Area on August 15th and 16th with special guest, Madi Diaz.