Harry Styles To Open 2021 GRAMMY Awards with Explosive ‘Heavy and Hard’ Performance

Harry Styles has been tapped to kick off the festivities, an announcement that was made on Wednesday and, according to CBS’ executive VP of specials, music, and live events — this is one performance fans can’t sit out.

Harry joins an already A-list of performers, including Taylor Swift, BTS, Cardi B, Billie Eilish, Maren Morris, Brandi Carlile, Miranda Lambert, and many more.

Styles is up for three trophies: Best Pop Solo Performance for “Watermelon Sugar,” Best Pop Vocal Album for Fine Line, and Best Music Video for “Adore You.”