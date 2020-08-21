Have Researchers Finally Found A Cure For A Hangover?

Researchers from the University of Helsinki and the University of Eastern Finland found amino acid L-cysteine helped hangover ailments such as nausea, headache, stress, and anxiety.

19 male volunteers were tasked with consuming alcohol over a three-hour period and then taking either a placebo or the L-cysteine tablet.

According to the study results, L-cysteine was found to have reduced or eliminated hangover symptoms of nausea, headache, stress, and anxiety.

According to researchers, L-cysteine, a form of Cysteine, which is an amino acid important for making protein and other metabolic functions.

L-cysteine also helps treat arthritis and the hardening of arteries. It has also reportedly been used to treat certain lung diseases, according to the university.

