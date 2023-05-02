Have You And Your Person Experienced The Five-Year Fizzle?

We all get overly comfortable with our significant others. But for some – nearly 50% of couples, in fact – the ‘spark’ and excitement in their relationship gets lost at around the four to the five-year mark.

This lack of sexual chemistry seems to be compounded by a lack of work/life balance and money worries, which 60% of couples found impacted them the most as their fifth anniversary loomed.

All this seems to create a perfect storm for couples who also reported cheating as an issue at the four or five-year point, as well as trust issues and disagreements.

Paired, a dating app for couples, polled more than 1,000 users and found that mental health problems for those in a couple also peaked at the five-year mark. However, these were shown to tail off as the relationship continued.

These are the common signs of fizzle that you might want to look out for:

You’re easily irritated by your partner

You feel emotionally disconnected

You don’t prioritize spending time together

You’re not interested in resolving conflicts

You have little to no emotional connection

You stop doing new fun things together

Your partner is not the first person you want to share exciting news with.

There is hope!

It’s always possible to shift from feeling disconnected to reconnecting with your partner if you’re both willing to put attention and energy into finding each other again.