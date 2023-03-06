HAVE YOU BEEN USING THE DIVIDER AT SUPERMARKET CHECKOUTS WRONG?

A while back, there was a TikTok debate about WHO should place the divider on the conveyor belt at the supermarket checkout, the person who just placed all their groceries on, or the person who arrived behind them.

Now, there’s this: A meteorologist from Arkansas named Ryan Vaughan has started a NEW debate: How do you position the divider? Across the width of the conveyor belt, or down the middle?

In a Facebook post, he said, “I’m at the store tonight and noticed some of you don’t know how to use the divider. You need to put it long ways to trip the sensor and keep a distance. Some of y’all use it as a privacy fence.”

Naturally, the comments were all over the place: Some people had their minds blown, while others thought his technique was an absurd waste of space.

Others joked about even more alternatives, like placing it diagonally, standing it on its end, or using multiple dividers to make shapes.