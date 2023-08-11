HAVING A BAD HAIR DAY? BLAME YOUR PARENTS

Are bad hair days a regular thing for you? If so, blame your parents. A new study found that much of it comes down to your genetics and the hair pattern passed down.

That circular pattern of hair at the crown of your head is called your “hair whorl.” Like “whirl,” but with an “O.” (Does anyone else find that way harder to say than “whirl” for some reason?)

Like fingerprints, your hair whorl is unique, like which hairs point in what direction, and whether it goes clockwise or counterclockwise.

Until now, most experts thought a single gene determined your hair whorl. But the study found it’s controlled by multiple genes all working together. In other words, your crazy, untamable, cowlick-filled hair was a group effort. You can blame your mom AND dad for your bad hair days.