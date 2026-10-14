HBO Brings 'Girls' Back After 10 Years

Time to check in on Hannah, Marnie, Jessa and Shoshanna.

HBO is officially bringing back Girls for a limited five-episode run, 10 years after the original series ended.

Creator and star Lena Dunham, now 40, will return as aspiring writer Hannah Horvath.

Most of the original gang is coming back too, including Allison Williams as Marnie, Jemima Kirke as Jessa, Zosia Mamet as Shoshanna and Andrew Rannells as Elijah.

Judd Apatow will also return as an executive producer.

One big name missing from the announcement is Adam Driver, who played Hannah's on-again, off-again boyfriend Adam. So far, there's no word on whether he'll be involved.

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The original Girls ran for six seasons on HBO from 2012 to 2017, following a group of twenty-something friends trying to figure out relationships, careers and adulthood in New York City.

During its run, the series earned 19 Emmy nominations and won two awards.

Production on the new five-episode series is expected to begin in 2027, exactly 10 years after the original finale.

And considering these characters will now be around 40, the reboot could look a little different.

Same relationship drama, but now somebody's probably going to throw out their back getting off the couch.