HBO Max Casts Gay ‘Green Lantern’ For Upcoming Series

HBO Max has cast the role of Alan Scott for its upcoming live-action “Green Lantern” series. Based on original characters from the DC Comics, Scott is Earth’s original Green Lantern who later came out as gay.

“Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again,” actor Jeremy Irvine will play the role of Alan Scott/Green Lantern, reported Variety.

According to the outlet, the new series will span decades and galaxies, featuring different versions of Green Lantern.

The series will kick off with Scott’s iteration of the superhero, a closeted FBI agent in 1941.

In 2012, the character came out as gay in the DC Comics.