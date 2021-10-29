HBO RENEWS DRAMA SERIES ‘SUCCESSION’ FOR SEASON 4

HBO has confirmed that the drama series ‘Succession’ has been renewed for Season 4. ‘Succession’ is created by Jesse Armstrong and stars Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin and Alan Ruck.

The series follows the wealthy Roy family, led by Logan Roy (Cox), the owner of a media conglomerate.

An official show description reads: “Succession explores themes of power and family dynamics through the eyes of patriarch Logan Roy and his four grown children, Kendall (Strong), Siobhan (Snook), Roman (Culkin) and Connor (Ruck). With each season of Succession, Jesse Armstrong has continued to surpass our wildest expectations, pulling us deeper into the Roy family’s inner sanctum with indelible wit, humanity, and precision.”

News of the renewal follows the show’s Season 3 premiere last week.