He-Man Returns to the Big Screen

The first trailer has dropped for Masters of the Universe, officially bringing He-Man back to theatres.

This new version stars Nicolas Galitzine as Prince Adam, who has been living a normal life on Earth. That doesn’t last long.

Check out the trailer here

Back to Eternia

The story follows Adam as he returns to Eternia to reclaim the Sword of Grayskull. Once he does, he becomes He-Man once again.

Yes, Jared Leto is playing Skeletor. The trailer confirms the classic hero-versus-villain energy fans expect.

The cast also includes familiar characters longtime fans will recognize from the original series.

A Very Old-School Feel

The movie is directed by Travis Knight, who previously directed Bumblebee. His style shows here.

The trailer feels big, loud, and intentionally retro. It leans hard into nostalgia without trying to modernize everything.

Masters of the Universe hits theatres on June 5. For anyone who grew up watching He-Man, this one clearly aims to deliver.