💧 Are You Healthy? Just Look at Your Pee

It might not be the most glamorous health check, but taking a peek in the toilet bowl can tell you a lot about what’s going on inside your body.

Yep, your urine is a colour-coded status report for your health.

Here’s a quick rundown of what your pee could be trying to tell you, according to the Mayo Clinic:

🟡 Pale Yellow or Clear

You're golden (literally)! This usually means you're well-hydrated and things are working as they should.

🔴 Pink or Red

This could be a red flag (pun intended) or be harmless. Sometimes, it's due to colourful foods like beets or blackberries—but it could also point to something more serious, like blood in your urine. Best to get it checked if you’re unsure.

🟠 Orange

It may be linked to medications, dehydration, or issues with your liver or bile ducts.

🟢 Blue or Green

Weirdly enough, this can be caused by food dyes or rare UTIs. If you haven’t been drinking blue slushies, it might be time to check in with your doctor.

🟤 Brown

It could be from certain foods (hello, fava beans or aloe) but also linked to liver or kidney disorders.

🌫️ Cloudy or Murky

This could be a sign of a UTI, kidney stones, or even an STI. Don’t ignore it.

If anything seems off or out of the ordinary, don’t just shrug it off—book a quick visit with your doctor. Your body’s always sending messages… sometimes you just have to look (sorry).