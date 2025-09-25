What’s Actually Healthy (Even If Everyone Thinks It’s Not)

We’ve all been burned by so-called “health trends” before. Remember when margarine was supposed to save us? Or when tanning for vitamin D was a thing? Yeah… not our best moments.

But here’s the twist: people online were asked what’s actually healthy — or at least not unhealthy — despite its bad reputation. And some of the answers might surprise you.

The Unexpected “Healthy” List

Daydreaming – Turns out zoning out can double as meditation and focus time.

– Turns out zoning out can double as meditation and focus time. Taking breaks (or naps) – Not laziness. Just hitting the reset button.

– Not laziness. Just hitting the reset button. Frozen vegetables – Flash-frozen right after harvest = locked-in nutrients. (Frozen dinners? Different story.)

– Flash-frozen right after harvest = locked-in nutrients. (Frozen dinners? Different story.) MSG – It’s basically just salt with extra umami. Calm down.

– It’s basically just salt with extra umami. Calm down. Salt, fat, and sugar – In moderation, especially when cooking at home, they’re not the villains we make them out to be.

– In moderation, especially when cooking at home, they’re not the villains we make them out to be. Eggs – Nutrient-dense little powerhouses. Not just cholesterol bombs.

– Nutrient-dense little powerhouses. Not just cholesterol bombs. Carbs – Your brain literally runs on them. Whole grains and fruit > keto panic.

– Your brain literally runs on them. Whole grains and fruit > keto panic. Potatoes – If you roast, bake, or boil them, they’re practically superheroes of the starchy carb world. (Big Potato must be loving this.)

– If you roast, bake, or boil them, they’re practically superheroes of the starchy carb world. (Big Potato must be loving this.) Popcorn – High in fibre and polyphenols. Skip the powdered cheese, though.

– High in fibre and polyphenols. Skip the powdered cheese, though. Hamburgers – The bun’s usually the weakest link — the rest is decent fuel.

– The bun’s usually the weakest link — the rest is decent fuel. Arguing in relationships – Not constant screaming, but occasional disagreements keep resentment in check.

– Not constant screaming, but occasional disagreements keep resentment in check. Video games – A healthy outlet in moderation. Yes, even Mario Kart rage counts.

– A healthy outlet in moderation. Yes, even Mario Kart rage counts. Sleeping on your own schedule – Honour your body, not society’s alarm clock.

– Honour your body, not society’s alarm clock. Cutting off toxic people – Sometimes saying “nope” is the healthiest thing you can do.

– Sometimes saying “nope” is the healthiest thing you can do. Jägermeister – …okay, this one’s questionable. But apparently, someone found “proof.”

– …okay, this one’s questionable. But apparently, someone found “proof.” Ice cream and donuts – Not kale, but definitely mood boosters.

The Bottom Line

Not everything is good for everyone (looking at you, Jäger). But the lesson here? Moderation matters — and sometimes the things we’ve been told are “bad” are actually pretty good for us.