What’s Actually Healthy (Even If Everyone Thinks It’s Not)
We’ve all been burned by so-called “health trends” before. Remember when margarine was supposed to save us? Or when tanning for vitamin D was a thing? Yeah… not our best moments.
But here’s the twist: people online were asked what’s actually healthy — or at least not unhealthy — despite its bad reputation. And some of the answers might surprise you.
The Unexpected “Healthy” List
- Daydreaming – Turns out zoning out can double as meditation and focus time.
- Taking breaks (or naps) – Not laziness. Just hitting the reset button.
- Frozen vegetables – Flash-frozen right after harvest = locked-in nutrients. (Frozen dinners? Different story.)
- MSG – It’s basically just salt with extra umami. Calm down.
- Salt, fat, and sugar – In moderation, especially when cooking at home, they’re not the villains we make them out to be.
- Eggs – Nutrient-dense little powerhouses. Not just cholesterol bombs.
- Carbs – Your brain literally runs on them. Whole grains and fruit > keto panic.
- Potatoes – If you roast, bake, or boil them, they’re practically superheroes of the starchy carb world. (Big Potato must be loving this.)
- Popcorn – High in fibre and polyphenols. Skip the powdered cheese, though.
- Hamburgers – The bun’s usually the weakest link — the rest is decent fuel.
- Arguing in relationships – Not constant screaming, but occasional disagreements keep resentment in check.
- Video games – A healthy outlet in moderation. Yes, even Mario Kart rage counts.
- Sleeping on your own schedule – Honour your body, not society’s alarm clock.
- Cutting off toxic people – Sometimes saying “nope” is the healthiest thing you can do.
- Jägermeister – …okay, this one’s questionable. But apparently, someone found “proof.”
- Ice cream and donuts – Not kale, but definitely mood boosters.
The Bottom Line
Not everything is good for everyone (looking at you, Jäger). But the lesson here? Moderation matters — and sometimes the things we’ve been told are “bad” are actually pretty good for us.
