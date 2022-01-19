Heidi Klum and Snoop Dogg Team Up For New Song!

“Chai Tea with Heidi” is the supermodel’s first musical release since her 2006 holiday track “Winter Wonderland.”

Heidi’s making a musical comeback of sorts with a new collaboration with Snoop Dogg titled “Chai Tea.”

When the supermodel sat down to plan the next season of her show, Germany’s Next Topmodel, someone suggested to “do something fun” and “record the theme song for the show.”

Heidi immediately asked Snoop to help her out with this project. The track samples Rod Stewart’s 1984 track “baby Jane’ and is produced by wedding cake.

Fun Fact About Heidi!

Heidi Klum’s legs may have been insured for more than $2 million, but one is worth more than another.

During a recent appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” the supermodel and TV host/judge explained that she has a huge scar on one of her legs from falling into some glass as a child.