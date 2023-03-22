Heinz And Absolut Vodka Launch New Pasta Sauce

If you’re a fan of Penne Alla Vodka Sauce, it’s time to get excited.

This partnership was inspired by a TikToker who went viral during lockdown with this recipe…the spicy sauce will be available in Waitrose from April 12.

interest in the recipe intensified in 2020 when model Gigi Hadid posted an Instagram Story of herself cooking “spicy vodka pasta”.

Heinz x Absolut Tomato Vodka Pasta Sauce will launch next month (Image: Heinz/PA Media)

Unfortunately, it’s only a limited edition release, so you’ll have to be quick to get your hands on one of the Heinz x Absolut Tomato Vodka Pasta Sauce jars.

And don’t worry, you’re not about to get accidentally drunk on pasta. During the cooking process, most of the alcohol from the vodka is reduced, creating a rich texture that perfectly balances the rest.

The vodka helps intensify the rich and creamy tomato, basil and cheese sauce.

Currently, this fun promotion is only available in the UK.

