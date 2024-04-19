Heinz and Mattel Team Up And Create ‘Barbiecue’ Sauce
We all need this in our pantry!
‘Tomato Kenchup’ could potentially be on the way.
To celebrate Barbie’s 65th anniversary, Mattel and Heinz UK announced a mashup!
The special sauce of sorts, which is a mix of vegan mayonnaise and barbecue sauce, is the condiment mashup that none of us knew we needed — but asked for. And yes, it’s Barbie pink, lest anyone not realize that the sauce you’re dipping your fries into isn’t Barbie-themed.
It’s not available in North America, but if you’re in the UK-grab me a bottle!