Listen Live

Heinz and Mattel Team Up And Create ‘Barbiecue’ Sauce

We all need this in our pantry!

By Kool Eats

‘Tomato Kenchup’ could potentially be on the way.

HEINZ Is Launching A New Pickle Ketchup

To celebrate Barbie’s 65th anniversary, Mattel and Heinz UK announced a mashup!

The special sauce of sorts, which is a mix of vegan mayonnaise and barbecue sauce, is the condiment mashup that none of us knew we needed — but asked for. And yes, it’s Barbie pink, lest anyone not realize that the sauce you’re dipping your fries into isn’t Barbie-themed.

It’s not available in North America, but if you’re in the UK-grab me a bottle!

Related posts

Pizza Pizza Introduces Weed-Inspired Pizza Just in Time for 4/20

THE TOP THREE THINGS TO EAT WHEN YOU NEED AN ENERGY BOOST

An Italian Restaurant Is Giving Away Free Wine, If Customers Do This…