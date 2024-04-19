Heinz and Mattel Team Up And Create ‘Barbiecue’ Sauce

‘Tomato Kenchup’ could potentially be on the way.

To celebrate Barbie’s 65th anniversary, Mattel and Heinz UK announced a mashup!

The special sauce of sorts, which is a mix of vegan mayonnaise and barbecue sauce, is the condiment mashup that none of us knew we needed — but asked for. And yes, it’s Barbie pink, lest anyone not realize that the sauce you’re dipping your fries into isn’t Barbie-themed.

It’s not available in North America, but if you’re in the UK-grab me a bottle!